The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (37) 31-8 1581 4
2. Kentucky (19) 26-11 1529 18
3. Gonzaga (1) 32-5 1461 8
4. Duke (4) 29-8 1452 9
5. Virginia (2) 31-3 1286 1
6. Tennessee (1) 26-9 1268 13
7. Nevada 29-8 1230 24
8. North Carolina 26-11 1221 10
9. Villanova (1) 36-4 1085 2
10. Michigan St. 30-5 1024 5
11. Auburn 26-8 974 19
12. Kansas St 25-12 922
13. West Virginia 26-11 678 15
14. Oregon 23-13 638
15. Virginia Tech 21-12 630
16. Syracuse 23-14 620
17. Florida St. 23-12 530
18. Mississippi St. 25-12 451
19. Michigan 33-8 437 7
20. TCU 21-12 311
21. UCLA 21-12 297
22. Clemson 25-10 268 20
23. LSU 18-15 187
24. Purdue 30-7 170 11
25. Washington 21-13 165

Others receiving votes: Loyola of Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego St. 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John’s 3, Arizona St 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.

