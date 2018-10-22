The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017-18 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last season’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (37)
|31-8
|1581
|4
|2. Kentucky (19)
|26-11
|1529
|18
|3. Gonzaga (1)
|32-5
|1461
|8
|4. Duke (4)
|29-8
|1452
|9
|5. Virginia (2)
|31-3
|1286
|1
|6. Tennessee (1)
|26-9
|1268
|13
|7. Nevada
|29-8
|1230
|24
|8. North Carolina
|26-11
|1221
|10
|9. Villanova (1)
|36-4
|1085
|2
|10. Michigan St.
|30-5
|1024
|5
|11. Auburn
|26-8
|974
|19
|12. Kansas St.
|25-12
|922
|—
|13. West Virginia
|26-11
|678
|15
|14. Oregon
|23-13
|638
|—
|15. Virginia Tech
|21-12
|630
|—
|16. Syracuse
|23-14
|620
|—
|17. Florida St.
|23-12
|530
|—
|18. Mississippi St.
|25-12
|451
|—
|19. Michigan
|33-8
|437
|7
|20. TCU
|21-12
|311
|—
|21. UCLA
|21-12
|297
|—
|22. Clemson
|25-10
|268
|20
|23. LSU
|18-15
|187
|—
|24. Purdue
|30-7
|170
|11
|25. Washington
|21-13
|165
|—
Others receiving votes: Loyola of Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, Alabama 15, UCF 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego State 9, Butler 6, Southern Cal 6, Texas Tech 6, Texas 5, Arizona St. 3, St. John’s 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Marshall 1, Missouri 1, N.C. State 1.
