This Date In Baseball

Oct. 9

1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, as St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden played back, and Lajoie bunted safely six times. Cobb was awarded the batting title by a fraction of a point.

1916 — Babe Ruth outpitched Sherry Smith of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the Boston Red Sox won the longest World Series game, 2-1 in 14 innings.

1928 — Babe Ruth hit three home runs in a World Series game for the second time in his career, powering the Yankees past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3.

1934 — Dizzy Dean of St. Louis blanked the Detroit Tigers 11-0 in the seventh game of the World Series.

1944 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat St. Louis Browns 3-1 to win the World Series in six games. Max Lanier and Ted Wilks of the Cardinals combined on a three-hitter. Lanier allowed one run in 5 1-3 innings and Wilks retired all 11 Browns he faced.

1956 — The Brooklyn Dodgers bounced back after Don Larsen’s perfect game with a 1-0, 10-inning win to tie the World Series in Game 6. Clem Labine came out of the bullpen to pitch a seven-hit shutout over Bob Turley and the Yankees. Jackie Robinson’s line drive single to left scored Jim Gilliam for the win.

1958 — Bob Turley of the Yankees pitched 6 2-3 scoreless innings in relief to beat the Milwaukee Braves 6-2 for the World Series title. New York became the first team since 1925 to win the World Series after being down 1-3.

1966 — Baltimore’s Dave McNally finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers with a four-hitter for a 1-0 victory and a sweep of the World Series. Frank Robinson’s home run off Don Drysdale in the fourth was all the Orioles needed. Baltimore set a World Series with 33 consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

1977 — The New York Yankees rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 and take the American League pennant in the fifth game of the playoffs.

1988 — The Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep in the ALCS by beating the Boston Red Sox 4-1. Jose Canseco tied an AL playoff record with his third home run of the series and Dennis Eckersley set a major league playoff mark with his fourth save.

1996 — Bernie Williams homered in the 11th inning to give New York a 5-4 victory over Baltimore in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Yankees were aided when 12-year-old fan Jeff Maier created a game-tying homer by Derek Jeter in the eighth. He reached out and grabbed a ball that was about to be caught by Tony Tarasco.

2005 — Chris Burke hit a home run in the bottom of the 18th inning, and Roger Clemens pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Houston’s 7-6, series-ending victory over Atlanta in the NLDS. The longest postseason game in history took 5 hours, 50 minutes. Atlanta’s Adam LaRoche and Houston’s Lance Berkman each hit grand slams, the first postseason game with two grand slams.

2017 — Justin Verlander outpitched Chris Sale in a relief role reversal of aces, and the Houston Astros advanced to their first ALCS, rallying past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Today’s birthdays: Jake Lamb, 28; Tim Melville, 29; Starling Marte, 30; Derek Holland, 32; David Phelps, 32; Chaz Roe, 32.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.