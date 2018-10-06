Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Friday, October 5, 2018

October 6, 2018 1:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
T.J. Oshie, WAS 2 3 2 5
John Carlson, WAS 2 2 2 4
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 2 0 4 4
Brad Marchand, BOS 2 0 4 4
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 2 2 1 3
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 2 2 1 3
Kris Letang, PIT 1 2 1 3
Sebastian Aho, CAR 2 1 2 3
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 1 1 2 3
Rickard Rakell, ANH 1 1 2 3
Jakob Silfverberg, ANH 1 0 3 3
38 tied with 2 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn