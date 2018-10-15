Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, October 15, 2018

October 15, 2018 11:09 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 7 10 6 16
Morgan Rielly, TOR 7 3 10 13
John Tavares, TOR 7 6 5 11
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 5 5 6 11
Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 4 7 11
Sebastian Aho, CAR 6 4 7 11
Alexander Radulov, DAL 5 4 6 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 5 3 7 10
Brad Marchand, BOS 5 1 9 10
David Pastrnak, BOS 5 7 2 9
Alex DeBrincat, CHI 5 6 3 9
Jonathan Toews, CHI 5 5 4 9
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 5 4 5 9
10 tied with 8 pts.

