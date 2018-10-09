Through Monday, October 8, 2018

GP G A PTS Auston Matthews, TOR 3 5 3 8 Brad Marchand, BOS 3 0 7 7 Jonathan Toews, CHI 3 5 1 6 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 3 4 2 6 Patrick Kane, CHI 3 4 2 6 Morgan Rielly, TOR 3 2 4 6 David Pastrnak, BOS 3 3 2 5 T.J. Oshie, WAS 2 3 2 5 Elias Pettersson, VAN 2 3 2 5 Thomas Chabot, OTT 3 2 3 5 Jamie Benn, DAL 2 2 3 5 Jakob Silfverberg, ANH 3 1 4 5 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 2 1 4 5 Henri Jokiharju, CHI 3 0 5 5 23 tied with 4 pts.

