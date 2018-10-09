Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, October 8, 2018

October 9, 2018 1:30 am
 
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 3 5 3 8
Brad Marchand, BOS 3 0 7 7
Jonathan Toews, CHI 3 5 1 6
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 3 4 2 6
Patrick Kane, CHI 3 4 2 6
Morgan Rielly, TOR 3 2 4 6
David Pastrnak, BOS 3 3 2 5
T.J. Oshie, WAS 2 3 2 5
Elias Pettersson, VAN 2 3 2 5
Thomas Chabot, OTT 3 2 3 5
Jamie Benn, DAL 2 2 3 5
Jakob Silfverberg, ANH 3 1 4 5
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 2 1 4 5
Henri Jokiharju, CHI 3 0 5 5
23 tied with 4 pts.

