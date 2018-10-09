Through Monday, October 8, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|3
|5
|3
|8
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|3
|0
|7
|7
|Jonathan Toews, CHI
|3
|5
|1
|6
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|3
|2
|4
|6
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|3
|3
|2
|5
|T.J. Oshie, WAS
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Thomas Chabot, OTT
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Jamie Benn, DAL
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Jakob Silfverberg, ANH
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Henri Jokiharju, CHI
|3
|0
|5
|5
|23 tied with 4 pts.
