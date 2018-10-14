Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Saturday, October 13, 2018

October 14, 2018 1:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 6 10 4 14
Morgan Rielly, TOR 6 3 10 13
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 5 5 6 11
John Tavares, TOR 6 6 4 10
Sebastian Aho, CAR 5 4 6 10
Mitchell Marner, TOR 6 3 7 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 4 3 7 10
Brad Marchand, BOS 5 1 9 10
David Pastrnak, BOS 5 7 2 9
Alex DeBrincat, CHI 5 6 3 9
Jonathan Toews, CHI 5 5 4 9
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 5 4 5 9
Alexander Radulov, DAL 4 4 5 9
8 tied with 8 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth