Through Saturday, October 13, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|6
|10
|4
|14
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|6
|3
|10
|13
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|5
|5
|6
|11
|John Tavares, TOR
|6
|6
|4
|10
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|5
|4
|6
|10
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|6
|3
|7
|10
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|4
|3
|7
|10
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|5
|1
|9
|10
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|5
|7
|2
|9
|Alex DeBrincat, CHI
|5
|6
|3
|9
|Jonathan Toews, CHI
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|5
|4
|5
|9
|Alexander Radulov, DAL
|4
|4
|5
|9
|8 tied with 8 pts.
