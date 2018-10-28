Through Saturday, October 27, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|12
|5
|16
|21
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|12
|9
|9
|18
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|9
|5
|13
|18
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|11
|11
|6
|17
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|12
|10
|6
|16
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|11
|10
|6
|16
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|11
|7
|9
|16
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|9
|7
|9
|16
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|11
|10
|5
|15
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|10
|5
|10
|15
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|10
|5
|10
|15
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|11
|4
|11
|15
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|10
|4
|11
|15
|8 tied with 14 pts.
