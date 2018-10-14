Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Sunday, October 14, 2018

October 14, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 6 10 4 14
Morgan Rielly, TOR 6 3 10 13
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 5 5 6 11
Sebastian Aho, CAR 6 4 7 11
John Tavares, TOR 6 6 4 10
Mitchell Marner, TOR 6 3 7 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 4 3 7 10
Brad Marchand, BOS 5 1 9 10
David Pastrnak, BOS 5 7 2 9
Alex DeBrincat, CHI 5 6 3 9
Jonathan Toews, CHI 5 5 4 9
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 5 4 5 9
Alexander Radulov, DAL 4 4 5 9
8 tied with 8 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing