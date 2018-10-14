Through Sunday, October 14, 2018

GP G A PTS Auston Matthews, TOR 6 10 4 14 Morgan Rielly, TOR 6 3 10 13 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 5 5 6 11 Sebastian Aho, CAR 6 4 7 11 John Tavares, TOR 6 6 4 10 Mitchell Marner, TOR 6 3 7 10 Tyler Seguin, DAL 4 3 7 10 Brad Marchand, BOS 5 1 9 10 David Pastrnak, BOS 5 7 2 9 Alex DeBrincat, CHI 5 6 3 9 Jonathan Toews, CHI 5 5 4 9 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 5 4 5 9 Alexander Radulov, DAL 4 4 5 9 8 tied with 8 pts.

