Through Sunday, October 28, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 5 16 21 Patrick Kane, CHI 12 11 7 18 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 9 9 18 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 9 5 13 18 Connor McDavid, EDM 10 8 9 17 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 12 10 6 16 Auston Matthews, TOR 11 10 6 16 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 11 7 9 16 Sebastian Aho, CAR 11 4 12 16 David Pastrnak, BOS 11 10 5 15 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 10 5 10 15 Artemi Panarin, CLS 10 5 10 15 Mitchell Marner, TOR 11 4 11 15 8 tied with 14 pts.

