Through Sunday, October 28, 2018

October 28, 2018 11:23 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 5 16 21
Patrick Kane, CHI 12 11 7 18
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 9 9 18
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 9 5 13 18
Connor McDavid, EDM 10 8 9 17
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 12 10 6 16
Auston Matthews, TOR 11 10 6 16
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 11 7 9 16
Sebastian Aho, CAR 11 4 12 16
David Pastrnak, BOS 11 10 5 15
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 10 5 10 15
Artemi Panarin, CLS 10 5 10 15
Mitchell Marner, TOR 11 4 11 15
8 tied with 14 pts.

