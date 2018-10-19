Through Thursday, October 18, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|8
|10
|6
|16
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|7
|6
|7
|13
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|8
|3
|10
|13
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|7
|2
|11
|13
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|7
|4
|8
|12
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|6
|3
|9
|12
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|7
|2
|10
|12
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|7
|8
|3
|11
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|7
|7
|4
|11
|John Tavares, TOR
|8
|6
|5
|11
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|8
|4
|7
|11
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|5
|4
|7
|11
|6 tied with 10 pts.
