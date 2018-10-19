Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, October 18, 2018

October 19, 2018 1:41 am
 
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 8 10 6 16
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 7 6 7 13
Morgan Rielly, TOR 8 3 10 13
Mikko Rantanen, COL 7 2 11 13
Sebastian Aho, CAR 7 4 8 12
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 6 3 9 12
Brad Marchand, BOS 7 2 10 12
David Pastrnak, BOS 7 8 3 11
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 7 7 4 11
John Tavares, TOR 8 6 5 11
Mitchell Marner, TOR 8 4 7 11
Connor McDavid, EDM 5 4 7 11
6 tied with 10 pts.

