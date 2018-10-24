Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Tuesday, October 23, 2018

October 24, 2018 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 9 10 6 16
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 9 7 9 16
Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 4 12 16
David Pastrnak, BOS 9 10 5 15
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 8 7 15
Sebastian Aho, CAR 9 4 10 14
Morgan Rielly, TOR 9 4 10 14
Patrick Kane, CHI 9 8 5 13
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 8 8 5 13
John Carlson, WAS 8 5 8 13
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 8 5 8 13
Connor McDavid, EDM 7 5 8 13
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 7 3 10 13
Brad Marchand, BOS 9 2 11 13
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 8 2 11 13
6 tied with 12 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb