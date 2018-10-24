Through Tuesday, October 23, 2018

GP G A PTS Auston Matthews, TOR 9 10 6 16 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 9 7 9 16 Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 4 12 16 David Pastrnak, BOS 9 10 5 15 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 8 7 15 Sebastian Aho, CAR 9 4 10 14 Morgan Rielly, TOR 9 4 10 14 Patrick Kane, CHI 9 8 5 13 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 8 8 5 13 John Carlson, WAS 8 5 8 13 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 8 5 8 13 Connor McDavid, EDM 7 5 8 13 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 7 3 10 13 Brad Marchand, BOS 9 2 11 13 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 8 2 11 13 6 tied with 12 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.