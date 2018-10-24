Through Tuesday, October 23, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|9
|10
|6
|16
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|9
|7
|9
|16
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|9
|4
|12
|16
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|9
|10
|5
|15
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|9
|8
|7
|15
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|9
|4
|10
|14
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|9
|4
|10
|14
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|9
|8
|5
|13
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|8
|8
|5
|13
|John Carlson, WAS
|8
|5
|8
|13
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|8
|5
|8
|13
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|7
|5
|8
|13
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|7
|3
|10
|13
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|9
|2
|11
|13
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|8
|2
|11
|13
|6 tied with 12 pts.
