Through Tuesday, October 9, 2018

GP G A PTS Auston Matthews, TOR 4 7 3 10 Morgan Rielly, TOR 4 2 8 10 Tyler Seguin, DAL 3 3 5 8 Mitchell Marner, TOR 4 2 6 8 Alexander Radulov, DAL 3 3 4 7 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 3 1 6 7 Brad Marchand, BOS 3 0 7 7 John Tavares, TOR 4 6 0 6 Jonathan Toews, CHI 3 5 1 6 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 3 4 2 6 Patrick Kane, CHI 3 4 2 6 Jamie Benn, DAL 3 3 3 6 Elias Pettersson, VAN 3 3 3 6 Sebastian Aho, CAR 4 2 4 6 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 3 1 5 6 9 tied with 5 pts.

