Through Tuesday, October 9, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|4
|7
|3
|10
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|4
|2
|8
|10
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|3
|3
|5
|8
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|4
|2
|6
|8
|Alexander Radulov, DAL
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|3
|1
|6
|7
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|3
|0
|7
|7
|John Tavares, TOR
|4
|6
|0
|6
|Jonathan Toews, CHI
|3
|5
|1
|6
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Jamie Benn, DAL
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|4
|2
|4
|6
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|3
|1
|5
|6
|9 tied with 5 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.