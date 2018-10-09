Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, October 9, 2018

October 9, 2018 11:42 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 4 7 3 10
Morgan Rielly, TOR 4 2 8 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 3 3 5 8
Mitchell Marner, TOR 4 2 6 8
Alexander Radulov, DAL 3 3 4 7
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 3 1 6 7
Brad Marchand, BOS 3 0 7 7
John Tavares, TOR 4 6 0 6
Jonathan Toews, CHI 3 5 1 6
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 3 4 2 6
Patrick Kane, CHI 3 4 2 6
Jamie Benn, DAL 3 3 3 6
Elias Pettersson, VAN 3 3 3 6
Sebastian Aho, CAR 4 2 4 6
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 3 1 5 6
9 tied with 5 pts.

