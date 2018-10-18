Through Wednesday, October 17, 2018

GP G A PTS Auston Matthews, TOR 7 10 6 16 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 6 6 7 13 Morgan Rielly, TOR 7 3 10 13 Sebastian Aho, CAR 7 4 8 12 John Tavares, TOR 7 6 5 11 Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 4 7 11 Brad Marchand, BOS 6 2 9 11 David Pastrnak, BOS 6 7 3 10 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 6 4 6 10 Alexander Radulov, DAL 6 4 6 10 Tyler Seguin, DAL 6 3 7 10 10 tied with 9 pts.

