Through Wednesday, October 17, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|7
|10
|6
|16
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|6
|6
|7
|13
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|7
|3
|10
|13
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|7
|4
|8
|12
|John Tavares, TOR
|7
|6
|5
|11
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|7
|4
|7
|11
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|6
|2
|9
|11
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|6
|7
|3
|10
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|6
|4
|6
|10
|Alexander Radulov, DAL
|6
|4
|6
|10
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|6
|3
|7
|10
|10 tied with 9 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.