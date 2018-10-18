Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Wednesday, October 17, 2018

October 18, 2018 1:11 am
 
GP G A PTS
Auston Matthews, TOR 7 10 6 16
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 6 6 7 13
Morgan Rielly, TOR 7 3 10 13
Sebastian Aho, CAR 7 4 8 12
John Tavares, TOR 7 6 5 11
Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 4 7 11
Brad Marchand, BOS 6 2 9 11
David Pastrnak, BOS 6 7 3 10
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 6 4 6 10
Alexander Radulov, DAL 6 4 6 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 6 3 7 10
10 tied with 9 pts.

