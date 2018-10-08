Listen Live Sports

Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson in concussion protocol

October 8, 2018 2:25 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson sustained a concussion in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The Thunder made the announcement Monday, a day after the injury. Ferguson took a shot to the head during the 113-94 win and did not return. There is no set timetable to complete the protocol.

Ferguson appeared in 61 games, including 12 starts for the Thunder last season. He averaged 3.1 points and 0.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA

