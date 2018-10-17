Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Warriors, Box

October 17, 2018 1:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (100)

George 9-23 5-8 27, Patterson 2-9 2-3 7, Adams 6-12 5-8 17, Schroder 7-19 5-6 21, Ferguson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 2-7 2-4 7, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Felton 1-5 4-5 6, Diallo 2-4 0-1 4, Abrines 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 33-91 24-37 100.

GOLDEN STATE (108)

Durant 9-21 9-10 27, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 6-7 0-0 12, Curry 11-20 5-5 32, Thompson 5-20 3-3 14, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 5-11 0-0 10, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 17-18 108.

Oklahoma City 23 24 32 21—100
Golden State 31 26 26 25—108

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-37 (George 4-12, Schroder 2-6, Abrines 2-6, Grant 1-4, Patterson 1-4, Ferguson 0-2, Felton 0-3), Golden State 7-26 (Curry 5-9, Cook 1-1, Thompson 1-8, Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 46 (Adams 11), Golden State 57 (Green 13). Assists_Oklahoma City 21 (Schroder 6), Golden State 28 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Golden State 29. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba