Thunder-Warriors, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (100)

George 9-23 5-8 27, Patterson 2-9 2-3 7, Adams 6-12 5-8 17, Schroder 7-19 5-6 21, Ferguson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 2-7 2-4 7, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Felton 1-5 4-5 6, Diallo 2-4 0-1 4, Abrines 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 33-91 24-37 100.

GOLDEN STATE (108)

Durant 9-21 9-10 27, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 6-7 0-0 12, Curry 11-20 5-5 32, Thompson 5-20 3-3 14, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 5-11 0-0 10, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 17-18 108.

Oklahoma City 23 24 32 21—100 Golden State 31 26 26 25—108

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-37 (George 4-12, Schroder 2-6, Abrines 2-6, Grant 1-4, Patterson 1-4, Ferguson 0-2, Felton 0-3), Golden State 7-26 (Curry 5-9, Cook 1-1, Thompson 1-8, Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 46 (Adams 11), Golden State 58 (Green 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 21 (Schroder 6), Golden State 28 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Golden State 29. A_19,596 (19,596).

