Thursday’s College Football Scores

October 25, 2018 10:39 pm
 
EAST

West Virginia 58, Baylor 14

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian St. 14

Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28

MIDWEST

Ohio 52, Ball St. 14

Toledo 51, W. Michigan 24

