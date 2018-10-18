Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carver Vo- Tech 36, Southwestern 0

Catoctin 46, Joppatowne 20

Dunbar 48, Digital Harbor 0

Edgewood 49, Bel Air 15

Edmondson-Westside 32, Baltimore Poly 12

Elkton 56, Fallston 0

Franklin 56, Perry Hall 30

Harford Tech 62, Perryville 0

Havre de Grace 47, C. Milton Wright 14

Mergenthaler 42, Baltimore Douglass 0

Milford Mill 55, Catonsville 0

New Era Academy 28, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

New Town 12, Owings Mills 0

North Caroline 40, James M. Bennett 14

North Hagerstown 56, Frederick 36

North Harford 24, Aberdeen 21

Parkside 28, Stephen Decatur 0

Patterson 21, City College 6

Rising Sun 64, Patterson Mill 28

South Carroll 33, Francis Scott Key 7

South Hagerstown 48, Williamsport 22

Sparrows Point 32, Loch Raven 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

