Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Carver Vo- Tech 36, Southwestern 0
Catoctin 46, Joppatowne 20
Dunbar 48, Digital Harbor 0
Edgewood 49, Bel Air 15
Edmondson-Westside 32, Baltimore Poly 12
Elkton 56, Fallston 0
Franklin 56, Perry Hall 30
Harford Tech 62, Perryville 0
Havre de Grace 47, C. Milton Wright 14
Mergenthaler 42, Baltimore Douglass 0
Milford Mill 55, Catonsville 0
New Era Academy 28, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
New Town 12, Owings Mills 0
North Caroline 40, James M. Bennett 14
North Hagerstown 56, Frederick 36
North Harford 24, Aberdeen 21
Parkside 28, Stephen Decatur 0
Patterson 21, City College 6
Rising Sun 64, Patterson Mill 28
South Carroll 33, Francis Scott Key 7
South Hagerstown 48, Williamsport 22
Sparrows Point 32, Loch Raven 3
