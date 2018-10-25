Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

October 25, 2018 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altavista 23, Chatham 22

Appomattox 24, Colonial Heights 0

Bishop Sullivan 29, Life Christian 28

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 28

Buckingham County 35, Randolph Henry 6

C.D. Hylton 20, Woodbridge 0

Central Wise 22, Gate City 21, OT

Centreville 49, Chantilly 14

Chilhowie 46, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Colonial Forge 41, Mountain View 6

Courtland 56, Caroline 16

Covenant School 42, Greenbrier Christian 6

Dan River 46, Martinsville 7

Deep Creek 12, King’s Fork 10

E.C. Glass 35, Liberty Christian 0

Eastern View 49, James Monroe 7

Fort Defiance 28, Waynesboro 13

GW-Danville 45, Bassett 6

Greensville County 34, Sussex Central 6

Halifax County 36, Magna Vista 14

Hayfield 53, Annandale 14

Hickory 28, Lakeland 20

Highland Springs 51, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0

Holston 52, Eastside 36

Hopewell 7, Dinwiddie 0

Indian River 49, Grassfield 0

James Madison 42, Oakton 14

Jefferson Forest 55, Rustburg 22

John Battle 20, Lee High 14

Lake Taylor 65, Churchland 20

Liberty-Bedford 27, Brookville 21

Lloyd Bird 33, George Wythe-Richmond 14

Louisa 48, Charlottesville 12

Matoaca 42, Prince George 6

Middlesex 21, King & Queen 0

Midlothian 24, Monacan 20

Monticello 35, Orange County 14

Norfolk Academy 36, Collegiate-Richmond 35

Norfolk Christian 28, Christchurch 21, OT

North Stafford 42, Riverbend 6

Norview 28, Woodrow Wilson 7

Parry McCluer 37, Eastern Montgomery 24

Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 7

Powhatan 21, Albemarle 20, OT

Riverside 23, Culpeper 14

Roanoke Catholic 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8

Sherando 49, Fauquier 6

Spotsylvania 43, Chancellor 27

Strasburg 42, Madison County 6

Surry County 27, Brunswick 26

Thomas Dale 30, Granby 10

Thomas Walker 35, Twin Springs 12

Tunstall 29, Patrick County 7

Va. Episcopal 62, Hampton Roads 12

Virginia High 27, Marion 12

William Fleming 40, Staunton River 27

Woodside 26, Menchville 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War