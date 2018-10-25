Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altavista 23, Chatham 22

Appomattox 24, Colonial Heights 0

Bishop Sullivan 29, Life Christian 28

Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 28

Buckingham County 35, Randolph Henry 6

C.D. Hylton 20, Woodbridge 0

Central Wise 22, Gate City 21, OT

Centreville 49, Chantilly 14

Chilhowie 46, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23

Colonial Forge 41, Mountain View 6

Courtland 56, Caroline 16

Covenant School 42, Greenbrier Christian 6

Dan River 46, Martinsville 7

Deep Creek 12, King’s Fork 10

E.C. Glass 35, Liberty Christian 0

Eastern View 49, James Monroe 7

Fort Defiance 28, Waynesboro 13

GW-Danville 45, Bassett 6

Greensville County 34, Sussex Central 6

Halifax County 36, Magna Vista 14

Hayfield 53, Annandale 14

Hickory 28, Lakeland 20

Highland Springs 51, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0

Holston 52, Eastside 36

Hopewell 7, Dinwiddie 0

Indian River 49, Grassfield 0

James Madison 42, Oakton 14

Jefferson Forest 55, Rustburg 22

John Battle 20, Lee High 14

Lake Taylor 65, Churchland 20

Liberty-Bedford 27, Brookville 21

Lloyd Bird 33, George Wythe-Richmond 14

Louisa 48, Charlottesville 12

Matoaca 42, Prince George 6

Middlesex 21, King & Queen 0

Midlothian 24, Monacan 20

Monticello 35, Orange County 14

Norfolk Academy 36, Collegiate-Richmond 35

Norfolk Christian 28, Christchurch 21, OT

North Stafford 42, Riverbend 6

Norview 28, Woodrow Wilson 7

Parry McCluer 37, Eastern Montgomery 24

Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 7

Powhatan 21, Albemarle 20, OT

Riverside 23, Culpeper 14

Roanoke Catholic 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8

Sherando 49, Fauquier 6

Spotsylvania 43, Chancellor 27

Strasburg 42, Madison County 6

Surry County 27, Brunswick 26

Thomas Dale 30, Granby 10

Thomas Walker 35, Twin Springs 12

Tunstall 29, Patrick County 7

Va. Episcopal 62, Hampton Roads 12

Virginia High 27, Marion 12

William Fleming 40, Staunton River 27

Woodside 26, Menchville 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

