Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHP Edward Cruz, RHP Jordan Cummings, LHP Martire Garcia, LHP Kevin Grendell, RHP Cory Jones, RHP Kenny Koplove, RHP Matthew Kostalos, RHP El’Hajj Muhammad, RHP Andrew Vinson, RHP Michael Wagner, C Luis Alen, C Christian Correa, INF Ady Ciriaco, INF Martin Figueroa, INF Daniel Mateo, INF Jerrod Mederos, INF Mikey Reynolds, INF Nick Zaharion, OF Breland Almadova, OF Connor Crane and OF Jayce Ray.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — signed DL Brian Price from the practice squad. Waived DL Devaroe Lawrence.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad. Released LB Greer Martini from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted LB Skai Moore and CB Lenzy Pipkins from the practice squad. Activated RB Robert Turbin from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Waived DEs Tarell Basham and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR Julian Edelman. Released RB Kenjon Barner.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Quadree Henderson to the practice squad. Released WR Amba Etta-Tawo from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Hamilton’s Brandon Banks and Jumal Rolle undisclosed amounts for their participation in a pre-game altercation before a Sept. 29 game against the BC Lions. Fined Hamilton DL Ted Laurent an undisclosed amount for kicking BC OL Peter Godber and Hamilton DB Frankie Williams an undisclosed amount for an inappropriate gesture following the conclusion of play against BC. Fined Winnipeg OL Matthias Goossen and Patrick Neufeld undisclosed amounts for late and unnecessary hits in a game against Montreal.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Alan-Michael Cashmade to the practice roster. Released LB Brandon Pittman from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Barclay Goodrow to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced G Miroslav Svoboda was loaned to the team from Milwaukee (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Found New England Revolution D Andrew Farrell guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 38th minute of New England’s match against Toronto FC on September 29 and issued Farrell an undisclosed fine.

COLUMBUS CREW — Agreed to a permanent transfer of M Mohammed Abu to Valerenga (Norway).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced president Jon Patricof will leave his position at the end of the calendar year and join the team’s board of directors.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended New York’s Jose Aguinaga, Seattle’s Rodrigue Ele, Portland’s Nathan Smith, Richmond’s Heviel Cordoves, FC Cincinnati’s Danni König, Bethlehem’s Olivier Mbaizo and Toronto’s Terique Mohamed one game each for their actions.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Signed commissioner Greg Sankey to a contract extension through 2023.

FORDHAM — Named Khadijah Wiley assistant athletic director of ticket operations.

KENNESAW STATE — Named Camden Decker softball pitching coach.

STANFORD — Named Matthew Bortis men’s assistant golf coach.

SYRACUSE — Promoted Kramer Cook to director of football recruiting operations.

