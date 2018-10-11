Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded C Christian Correa to Kansas City (AA) to complete an earlier transaction. Traded OF Jayce Ray to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP Brandon Barker from Fargo-Moorhead and RHP for RHP Geoff Broussard from Lincoln (AA).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to G Avry Holmes from Santa Cruz for a 2018 third-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Jon Kitna offensive coordinator, Larry Marmie defensive coordinator, Larry MacDuff special teams and linebacker coach, Dre Bly defensive back coach, Vince Amey defensive line coach, Anthony Becht tight end coach, Matt Kitna assistant offensive line coach and Az-Zahir Hakim wide receiver coach.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Named Myke Darrough director of partnerships and promotions.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Dismissed sophomore S Bennett Williams from the football team.

