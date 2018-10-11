Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 11, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded C Christian Correa to Kansas City (AA) to complete an earlier transaction. Traded OF Jayce Ray to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP Brandon Barker from Fargo-Moorhead and RHP for RHP Geoff Broussard from Lincoln (AA).

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to G Avry Holmes from Santa Cruz for a 2018 third-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Jon Kitna offensive coordinator, Larry Marmie defensive coordinator, Larry MacDuff special teams and linebacker coach, Dre Bly defensive back coach, Vince Amey defensive line coach, Anthony Becht tight end coach, Matt Kitna assistant offensive line coach and Az-Zahir Hakim wide receiver coach.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement
Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Named Myke Darrough director of partnerships and promotions.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Dismissed sophomore S Bennett Williams from the football team.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown