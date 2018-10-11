Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded C Christian Correa to Kansas City (AA) to complete an earlier transaction. Traded OF Jayce Ray to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP Brandon Barker from Fargo-Moorhead and RHP for RHP Geoff Broussard from Lincoln (AA).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Placed F Omari Johnson and G Elijah Stewart on waivers.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to G Avry Holmes from Santa Cruz for a 2018 third-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed PK Michael Badgley. Waived WR JJ Jones.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Jon Kitna offensive coordinator, Larry Marmie defensive coordinator, Larry MacDuff special teams and linebacker coach, Dre Bly defensive back coach, Vince Amey defensive line coach, Anthony Becht tight end coach, Matt Kitna assistant offensive line coach and Az-Zahir Hakim wide receiver coach.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Named Myke Darrough director of partnerships and promotions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled F Tomas Hyka from Chicago (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Alex Callens, G Sean Johnson and M Alex Ring on multiyear contracts.

United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Promoted Jamie Ponce to general manager.

ULTIMATE FIGHTING

NEVADA ATHLETIC COMMISSION — Suspended UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor 10 days apiece, effective Oct. 15, for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their Oct. 6 match in Las Vegas.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Dismissed sophomore F Antwan Walker from the men’s basketball team.

ILLINOIS — Dismissed sophomore S Bennett Williams from the football team.

