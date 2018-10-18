Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings and 1B Jamey Smart.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Williams.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to a contract extension with coach Michael Malone.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the rights to F Taylor Braun from Salt Lake City for the rights to G Stephaun Branch.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Oakland $20,000 for violating the league’s injury report policy by not downgrading G Kelechi Osemele from questionable to out for a Week 5 game. Suspended Dallas Cowboys WR Terrance Williams for three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted CB Deatrick Nichols from the practice squad. Released WR Kendall Wright.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Cam Phillips from the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad. Waived WR Auden Tate.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Zack Golditch to the practice squad. Released G Sean Harlow from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve. Re-signed OT Michael Ola.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Hamilton DB Richard Leonard, Edmonton WR Duke Williams, Ottawa DB Corey Tindal and Calgary P Rob Maver undisclosed amounts for their actions in last week’s games.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Chase De Leo to San Diego (AHL). Signed D Jake Dotchin to a one-year contract and assigned him to San Diego. Traded C Mitch Hults to Tampa Bay for future considerations.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated G Corey Crawford. Reassigned F Luke Johnson to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated G Jonathan Quick from injured reserve. Assigned G Peter Budaj to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Hartford (AHL). Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Chris Carlisle to a professional tryout. Assigned D Marcus Crawford to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Etienne Boutet one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an Oct. 16 game against South Carolina.

