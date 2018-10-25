Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 25, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SS Gilbert Machado, RHP Kevin LaRoche and OFs Kevin Infante and Angel Gomez on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Resigned INF Dan Hutcheon, LHPs R.C. Orlan and Anderson Polanco and RHPs Shao-Ching Chiang, Jake Paulson and Michael Peoples to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned 1B Jim Adduci, 3B Harold Castro, SS Pete Kozma and RHP Louis Coleman outright to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Rocco Baldelli manager.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of trainer Kevin Harmon. Promoted Matt Lucero to head trainer.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Charlie Montoyo manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Artie Lewicki off waivers from Detroit.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Josh Bonifay director of player development.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced the resignation of general manager Andrew Chesser. Promoted assistant general manager Jacqueline Holm to general manager.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Derrick Fox.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Tyler Baker.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released C Marcus Nidiffer and OF Conor Bierfeldt.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on C Alex Herceg.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad and QB Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Marko Myers froim the practice squad. Signed CB Javien Elliott to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Upheld the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned RW Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL). Activated D Travis Hamonic from injured reserve.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Scott Darling from Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Christoffer Ehn to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Nate Schmidt to a six-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland D James Melindy five games.

SOCCER
United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Saint Louis M Tony Walls and Portland D Andrian Diz and Pittsburgh M Joe Holland one game.

USL League One

USL LEAGUE ONE — Announced the addition of the Lansing (Mich.) Invite as a founding member.

COLLEGE

CHESTNUT HILL — Named Jesse Balcer athletic director.

