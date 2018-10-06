Timbers-Real Salt Lake, Sums

Portland 1 3—4 Real Salt Lake 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 2 (Blanco), 33rd minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 6 (Plata), 55th; 3, Portland, Blanco, 8, 70th; 4, Portland, Blanco, 9 (Valeri), 73rd; 5, Portland, Melano, 1, 88th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Chara, 26th; Guzman, 55th; Valeri, 90th. Real Salt Lake, Beckerman, 58th; Sunny, 66th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod; Corey Rockwell; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_20,034.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma (Julio Cascante, 68th), Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 77th), Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 90th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Nick Besler, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera (Sebastian Saucedo, 80th); Corey Baird (Sunny, 63rd), Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata.

