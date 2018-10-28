Timbers-Whitecaps, Sums

Portland 0 1—1 Vancouver 2 0—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Davies, 7, 28th minute; 2, Vancouver, Davies, 8, 31st.

Second half_3, Portland, Flores, 1 (Asprilla), 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Davies, 82nd. Portland, Melano, 27th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard; Jeff Hosking; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_25,348.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal, Brett Levis, Jordon Mutch (Felipe Martins, 63rd), Russell Teibert; Alphonso Davies (Simon Colyn, 86th), Kei Kamara, Yordy Reyna (Nicolas Mezquida, 78th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Alvas Powell, Bill Tuiloma; Andres Flores, Lawrence Olum, Cristhian Paredes (Sebastian Blanco, 74th); Samuel Armenteros (Andy Polo, 67th), Dairon Asprilla, Lucas Melano (Jeremy Ebobisse, 80th).

