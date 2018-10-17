Timberwolves-Spurs, Box

MINNESOTA (108)

Wiggins 8-18 2-2 20, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Towns 2-6 3-3 8, Teague 8-12 9-9 27, Butler 9-23 4-5 23, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 4-8 4-6 12, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Rose 3-12 2-2 8. Totals 39-91 24-27 108.

SAN ANTONIO (112)

Gay 8-12 1-2 18, Aldridge 7-23 7-10 21, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Forbes 4-10 2-2 11, DeRozan 10-21 7-11 28, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Gasol 1-4 2-2 5, Bertans 3-4 0-0 9, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Belinelli 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 40-93 21-29 112.

Minnesota 23 29 31 25—108 San Antonio 31 25 25 31—112

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-19 (Teague 2-3, Wiggins 2-6, Towns 1-2, Butler 1-4, Dieng 0-2, Rose 0-2), San Antonio 11-25 (Bertans 3-4, Belinelli 2-4, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-1, Gasol 1-1, DeRozan 1-3, Forbes 1-5, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out_Towns. Rebounds_Minnesota 46 (Gibson 11), San Antonio 52 (Aldridge 19). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Teague 4), San Antonio 22 (Gasol 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 27, San Antonio 22. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).

