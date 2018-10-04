Titans-Bills Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE (3-1) at BUFFALO (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Titans by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tennessee 3-1, Buffalo 1-3

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 28-17

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Titans 14-13, Oct. 11, 2015

LAST WEEK — Titans beat Eagles 26-23, OT; Bills lost to Packers 22-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 10, Bills No. 30

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (26).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (12).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (32).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (11), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans first-year coach Mike Vrabel was linebacker on Patriots team that went 15-1 against Buffalo during his eight seasons in New England (2001-08). … Titans have won three straight by three-point margins, matching franchise-best three-game run with three or less margin in October 1999. … Tennessee 9-1 in games decided by three points or less since 2016. … QB Marcus Mariota finished 30 of 43 for 344 yards passing and two touchdowns, plus TD rushing against Eagles. He rallied Titans from 17-3 third-quarter deficit for his 11th career winning comeback drive. … Second-year WR Corey Davis had career highs with nine catches and 161 yards, including 10-yard TD with 5 seconds remaining against Eagles. … Titans have three or more sacks in three straight games. … OLB Derrick Morgan’s 44 sacks are one shy of tying Ted Washington for eighth on franchise list. … Bills shut out for first time since 13-0 loss in 2008 season finale against Patriots. … They had 145 yards offense against Packers, matching fewest since 40-7 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8, 2006. … RB LeSean McCoy has 21 carries for 85 yards rushing in three games. He topped 90 yards rushing six times last season. … Rookie QB Josh Allen was sacked seven times for 64 yards last week, and league-most 18 times over 3 1/2 games. … Bills haven’t scored TD in 102:14 since Allen’s 1-yard run in second quarter of 27-6 win at Minnesota. … Defense allowed Packers to convert 11 of 20 third-down opportunities, most since Patriots converted 11 of 20 in 2013 season-opening 23-21 victory. … Buffalo has allowed eight TDs passing after giving up just 14 last season. … Fantasy tip: Davis might not be sure bet to carry over last week’s production as he’s expected to be matched up against CB Tre’Davious White, who played role in limiting Davante Adams to eight catches, on 14 targets, for 81 yards last week.

