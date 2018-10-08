Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan having tests on right foot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan is having tests on his right foot after leaving Tennessee’s loss in Buffalo.

Lewan played 17 snaps before being replaced by Tyler Marz. Lewan told reporters after the game he felt like he was a liability to the team because he couldn’t push off the foot and didn’t have any power.

The left tackle says he hurt the foot in the 2017 season opener and “did some stuff to it” in March. Lewan said his foot was swollen after last week’s win over Philadelphia. He doesn’t expect this to be a “long-term thing.”

Vrabel says backup tackle Dennis Kelly, who missed three games with an illness, worked out before the game.

