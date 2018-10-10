Titans promote wide receiver Cameron Batson to active roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have filled their fifth wide receiver spot by promoting Cameron Batson from the practice squad.

The Titans (3-2) filled the open roster spot Wednesday after waiving receiver Nick Williams on Tuesday, two days after he was beaten by a defender who turned the play into an interception and also dropped a would-be touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 13-12 loss in Buffalo.

Batson signed with Tennessee as an undrafted rookie free agent in May after playing 50 games at Texas Tech where he caught 157 passes for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns. Batson also returns kicks and punts.

The Titans brought back running back Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad and added offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and wide receiver Roger Lewis to the practice squad. Morgan was a fifth-round pick by Chicago in the 2017 draft before being waived after training camp. Lewis has 43 catches for 513 yard and four touchdowns in 28 games with the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Notes: Left tackle Taylor Lewan (right foot) did not practice Wednesday. QB Marcus Mariota was not listed on the injury report for the first time since hurting his right elbow in the season opener. LB Will Compton (hamstring) also did not practice along with S Kenny Vaccaro (right elbow). LB Wesley Woodyard, who snapped a 77-games played streak last week, was limited in his return to practice with an injured shoulder. LB Robert Spillane (knee) also was limited. OT Dennis Kelly practiced fully.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.