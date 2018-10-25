Listen Live Sports

Toledo’s 3rd quarter keys 51-24 win over Western Michigan

October 25, 2018 10:33 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Eli Peters replaced injured starter Mitchell Guadagni and threw three second-half touchdown passes to help Toledo beat Western Michigan 51-24 on Thursday night.

Guadagni appeared to hurt his shoulder late in the second quarter and Peters opened the third with a 34-yard touchdown pass on a flea flicker to Reggie Gilliam for a 30-17 lead. Western Michigan fumbled on its next possession, and Peters found Cody Thompson for an 18-yard touchdown for a 20-point advantage.

Peters threw for 107 yards for Toledo (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Guadagni was 10-of-18 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Vest made three second-quarter field goals to move into second on Toledo’s career list with 67.

Freshman Kaleb Eleby threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his debut for Western Michigan (6-3, 4-1), which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Western Michigan wore special helmets, with a pink stripe down the middle, in support of breast cancer awareness.

