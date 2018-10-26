Tom Byrum leads Champions playoff event at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tom Byrum birdied five of the last seven holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Invesco QQQ Championship.

The top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings qualified for the second of three playoff events, with 50 players making the trip to Sherwood Country Club. The top 36 at the end of the tournament will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on Nov. 8-11.

The 58-year-old Byrum entered the week 46th in the standings. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning once on the PGA Tour.

Scott Parel was a stroke back. He won the Boeing Classic in August for his first Champions title.

Bernhard Langer opened with a 68. The 61-year-old German star is the defending tournament champion and the points leader. He finished second behind Woody Austin last week in the playoff opener in Virginia after winning the regular-season finale in North Carolina.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, second in the points race, matched playing partner Langer with a 68.

Jesper Parnevik, Michael Bradley and David McKenzie also shot 68.

