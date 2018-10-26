Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tom Byrum leads Champions playoff event at Sherwood

October 26, 2018 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tom Byrum birdied five of the last seven holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Invesco QQQ Championship.

The top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings qualified for the second of three playoff events, with 50 players making the trip to Sherwood Country Club. The top 36 at the end of the tournament will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on Nov. 8-11.

The 58-year-old Byrum entered the week 46th in the standings. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning once on the PGA Tour.

Scott Parel was a stroke back. He won the Boeing Classic in August for his first Champions title.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bernhard Langer opened with a 68. The 61-year-old German star is the defending tournament champion and the points leader. He finished second behind Woody Austin last week in the playoff opener in Virginia after winning the regular-season finale in North Carolina.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, second in the points race, matched playing partner Langer with a 68.

Jesper Parnevik, Michael Bradley and David McKenzie also shot 68.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War