Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tommy Johnson Jr. tops Funny Car qualifying

October 5, 2018 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

Johnson had a 3.958-second run at 323.66 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T in the second qualifying session.

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the third of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Millican had a 3.726 at 328.54, Coughlin ran a 6.599 at 207.53 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith had a6.876 at 197.65 on an EBR.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn