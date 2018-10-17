Toronto FC-United, Sums

|Toronto
|0
|0—0
|D.C. United
|1
|0—1
First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 10, 18th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.
Yellow Cards_Toronto, Zavaleta, 87th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Jason White; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
A_18,562.
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Nick DeLeon, Chris Durkin, Zoltan Stieber (Ulises Segura, 74th); Wayne Rooney.
Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Nick Hagglund (Ashtone Morgan, 80th), Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Liam Fraser; Jon Bakero (Ayo Akinola, 69th), Jordan Hamilton (Jay Chapman, 59th), Lucas Janson.
