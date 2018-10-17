Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC-United, Sums

October 17, 2018 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 0—0
D.C. United 1 0—1

First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 10, 18th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Zavaleta, 87th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Jason White; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_18,562.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Nick DeLeon, Chris Durkin, Zoltan Stieber (Ulises Segura, 74th); Wayne Rooney.

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Nick Hagglund (Ashtone Morgan, 80th), Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Liam Fraser; Jon Bakero (Ayo Akinola, 69th), Jordan Hamilton (Jay Chapman, 59th), Lucas Janson.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers