Tournament host Sergio Garcia leads at Valderrama

October 20, 2018 9:24 pm
 
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, the rain-shortened event hosted by the Spanish star’s foundation.

The tournament winner last year and in 2011, Garcia had a 10-under 132 total at Valderrama Golf Club.

“Every time you win is special, and every time you have a chance of winning is special,” Garcia said. “We have a good shot tomorrow, but it’s not going to be an easy day at all, so we have to keep playing.”

England’s Ashley Chesters was second after a 70.

Scotland’s Marc Warren (69) and Spain’s Alvaro Quiros (70) and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (68) were 4 under.

The tournament was cut from 72 to 54 holes because of rain.

