Towson beats Albany 56-28 remains unbeaten in Colonial

October 20, 2018 8:23 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Flacco threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Towson took an early lead and held it, beating Albany 56-28 on Saturday.

Flacco was 23 of 36 for 306 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). He also ran for 80 yards. Shane Leatherbury had 114 yards and a score receiving.

Shane Simpson ran for a score from the 3 late in the first quarter and Aidan O’Neill added a 27-yard field goal and the Tigers were up 10-0.

In the second, Flacco ran for a 5-yard score, Yeedee Thaenrat broke out for a 42-yard scoring run and Flacco threw a pair of touchdowns, a 17-yarder to Jabari Allen and a 41-yarder to Leatherbury, and Towson took a 38-21 advantage into halftime.

Vincent Testaverde threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the Great Danes (2-5, 0-4).

