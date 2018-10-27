Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Heat, Box

October 27, 2018 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (111)

Layman 3-4 0-0 7, Aminu 0-2 2-2 2, Nurkic 2-7 1-1 5, Lillard 15-28 7-7 42, McCollum 7-20 2-5 19, Harkless 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 8-8 13, Leonard 1-5 2-2 5, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Stauskas 2-4 1-1 5, Turner 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 37-88 25-28 111.

MIAMI (120)

McGruder 5-10 3-3 14, Olynyk 6-9 4-5 19, Whiteside 2-8 1-4 5, Dragic 10-19 4-5 28, Richardson 5-15 0-1 11, Winslow 3-8 3-5 10, Adebayo 3-6 1-1 7, T.Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Wade 7-12 1-2 19. Totals 44-96 17-26 120.

Portland 22 20 37 32—111
Miami 33 24 32 31—120

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-33 (Lillard 5-11, McCollum 3-7, Layman 1-2, Collins 1-2, Curry 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Turner 0-2, Aminu 0-2), Miami 15-39 (Wade 4-6, Dragic 4-9, Olynyk 3-6, Winslow 1-2, McGruder 1-3, T.Johnson 1-5, Richardson 1-6, Whiteside 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Nurkic, McCollum, Lillard 7), Miami 56 (Whiteside 16). Assists_Portland 14 (Lillard 6), Miami 21 (Olynyk, Richardson, Dragic 5). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Miami 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Wade. A_19,600 (19,600).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory