Trail Blazers-Heat, Box

PORTLAND (111)

Layman 3-4 0-0 7, Aminu 0-2 2-2 2, Nurkic 2-7 1-1 5, Lillard 15-28 7-7 42, McCollum 7-20 2-5 19, Harkless 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 8-8 13, Leonard 1-5 2-2 5, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Stauskas 2-4 1-1 5, Turner 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 37-88 25-28 111.

MIAMI (120)

McGruder 5-10 3-3 14, Olynyk 6-9 4-5 19, Whiteside 2-8 1-4 5, Dragic 10-19 4-5 28, Richardson 5-15 0-1 11, Winslow 3-8 3-5 10, Adebayo 3-6 1-1 7, T.Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Wade 7-12 1-2 19. Totals 44-96 17-26 120.

Portland 22 20 37 32—111 Miami 33 24 32 31—120

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-33 (Lillard 5-11, McCollum 3-7, Layman 1-2, Collins 1-2, Curry 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Turner 0-2, Aminu 0-2), Miami 15-39 (Wade 4-6, Dragic 4-9, Olynyk 3-6, Winslow 1-2, McGruder 1-3, T.Johnson 1-5, Richardson 1-6, Whiteside 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Nurkic, McCollum, Lillard 7), Miami 56 (Whiteside 16). Assists_Portland 14 (Lillard 6), Miami 21 (Olynyk, Richardson, Dragic 5). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Miami 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Wade. A_19,600 (19,600).

