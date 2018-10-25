Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trail Blazers-Magic, Box

October 25, 2018 9:17 pm
 
PORTLAND (128)

Layman 1-1 0-0 3, Aminu 2-10 0-0 4, Nurkic 7-14 4-7 18, Lillard 13-23 10-12 41, McCollum 7-12 6-6 22, Harkless 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 7-7 1-1 17, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-8 0-0 11, Turner 4-5 0-0 8, Stauskas 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 48-87 21-26 128.

ORLANDO (114)

Isaac 4-8 2-2 10, Gordon 6-11 3-6 17, Vucevic 10-16 2-2 24, Augustin 3-4 1-1 9, Fournier 6-16 4-4 17, Bamba 4-5 0-0 8, Grant 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 8-14 0-1 21, Simmons 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 43-85 16-20 114.

Portland 33 25 33 37—128
Orlando 22 26 36 30—114

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-27 (Lillard 5-10, Collins 2-2, McCollum 2-3, Layman 1-1, Curry 1-2, Harkless 0-1, Nurkic 0-2, Stauskas 0-2, Aminu 0-4), Orlando 12-30 (Ross 5-9, Augustin 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Fournier 1-6, Grant 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Aminu 15), Orlando 39 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Portland 24 (Turner 7), Orlando 30 (Fournier, Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Orlando 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_15,114 (18,846).

