Trail Blazers-Pacers, Box

October 29, 2018 9:26 pm
 
PORTLAND (103)

Layman 0-2 0-0 0, Aminu 3-8 4-4 11, Nurkic 2-6 0-0 5, Lillard 5-13 4-4 16, McCollum 7-15 2-2 17, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 7-10 2-2 17, Swanigan 4-6 3-3 11, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Stauskas 3-6 2-2 10, E.Turner 6-9 0-1 13. Totals 38-78 17-18 103.

INDIANA (93)

Bogdanovic 4-12 4-4 14, Young 6-13 3-4 16, M.Turner 5-12 0-4 10, Collison 8-14 1-2 17, Oladipo 9-24 1-1 21, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 2-3 2-3 6, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 37-90 13-20 93.

Portland 23 22 26 32—103
Indiana 16 33 20 24— 93

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-26 (Stauskas 2-3, Lillard 2-7, E.Turner 1-1, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, McCollum 1-5, Layman 0-1), Indiana 6-19 (Oladipo 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-6, Evans 1-2, Young 1-2, Collison 0-1, McDermott 0-1, M.Turner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 50 (Swanigan, Aminu 10), Indiana 35 (Oladipo, M.Turner 9). Assists_Portland 19 (Stauskas 5), Indiana 19 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Indiana 20. Technicals_Portland coach Terry Stotts. A_15,788 (20,000).

