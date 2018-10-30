Trail Blazers-Rockets, Box

PORTLAND (104)

Aminu 2-5 1-1 5, Layman 3-5 0-0 7, Nurkic 7-10 8-10 22, Lillard 8-10 5-5 22, McCollum 7-13 2-2 19, Collins 3-7 1-1 7, Swanigan 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 2-8 0-0 5, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-10 2-2 10, Turner 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 38-80 20-23 104.

HOUSTON (85)

Anthony 2-12 4-4 8, Tucker 3-6 0-0 8, Capela 6-11 2-7 14, Paul 6-19 3-4 17, Gordon 4-18 2-4 12, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Qi 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 4-9 0-0 11, Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Green 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 31-96 13-23 85.

Portland 19 32 34 19—104 Houston 15 21 26 23— 85

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-20 (McCollum 3-6, Stauskas 2-6, Layman 1-1, Lillard 1-2, Curry 1-2, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1), Houston 10-43 (Clark 3-7, Tucker 2-5, Paul 2-8, Gordon 2-8, Green 1-9, Carter-Williams 0-2, Anthony 0-2, Chriss 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 51 (Swanigan 11), Houston 49 (Capela 14). Assists_Portland 17 (Lillard 7), Houston 18 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Houston 25. A_18,055 (18,500).

