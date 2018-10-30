Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Rockets, Box

October 30, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (104)

Aminu 2-5 1-1 5, Layman 3-5 0-0 7, Nurkic 7-10 8-10 22, Lillard 8-10 5-5 22, McCollum 7-13 2-2 19, Collins 3-7 1-1 7, Swanigan 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 2-8 0-0 5, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-10 2-2 10, Turner 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 38-80 20-23 104.

HOUSTON (85)

Anthony 2-12 4-4 8, Tucker 3-6 0-0 8, Capela 6-11 2-7 14, Paul 6-19 3-4 17, Gordon 4-18 2-4 12, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Qi 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 4-9 0-0 11, Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Green 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 31-96 13-23 85.

Portland 19 32 34 19—104
Houston 15 21 26 23— 85

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-20 (McCollum 3-6, Stauskas 2-6, Layman 1-1, Lillard 1-2, Curry 1-2, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1), Houston 10-43 (Clark 3-7, Tucker 2-5, Paul 2-8, Gordon 2-8, Green 1-9, Carter-Williams 0-2, Anthony 0-2, Chriss 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 51 (Swanigan 11), Houston 49 (Capela 14). Assists_Portland 17 (Lillard 7), Houston 18 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Houston 25. A_18,055 (18,500).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress