Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

TSU linebacker who collapsed was injured in routine play

October 1, 2018 4:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A review of game footage by Tennessee State coaches shows middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury in a routine play against Vanderbilt.

The Tennessean reports Abercrombie made his way to the sideline Saturday night after the play, complained about a headache and collapsed.

The newspaper reports TSU coach Rod Reed said on a WNSR show Sunday that the play wasn’t dirty, and it was “just an unfortunate situation.”

Reed says there’s been no change in the condition of the Atlanta native, who had been rushed into emergency surgery in critical condition.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, released a statement through the school’s sports department on Sunday that said the linebacker is fighting. She says “We’re trusting God and please continue to pray.”

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president