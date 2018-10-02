Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled 2B Tony Renda and RHPs Marcus Walden, Chandler Shepherd and Justin Haley from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Dustin Garneau, RHP Carson Fulmer and OFs Charlie Tilson and Eloy Jimenez from Charlotte (IL); LHP Ian Clarkin and OF Luis Alexander Basabe from Birmingham (SL); and OF Micker Adolfo from Winston-Salem (Carolina).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter, SS Willie Castro and OFs Mike Gerber and Dustin Peterson from Toledo; SS Sergio Alcantara from Erie (EL); and RHP Eduardo Jimenez and LHP Gregory Soto from Lakeland (FSL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled 1B AJ Reed, OF Derek Fisher and RHPs Francis Martes and Brady Rodgers from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake (PCL); RHP Jesus Castillo from Mobile (SL); and RHP Luke Farrell from Orem (Pioneer).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Fired manager Paul Molitor.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL) and RHP Max Povse from Arkansas (TL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Michael Perez from the 10-day DL. Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo, LHP Anthony Banda and RHPs Brent Honeywell and Andrew Moore from Durham (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Dalton Pompey from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Adam McCreery and RHP Wes Parsons from Gwinnett (IL) and LHP Ricardo Sanchez from Mississippi (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHPs Tanner Rainey, Jose Lopez and Austin Brice from Louisville (IL) and 2B Shed Long and OFs Jose Siri and Aristides Aquino from Chattanooga (SL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Justin Williams and RHPs Conner Greene and Matt Bowman from Memphis (PCL) and RHP Derian Gonzalez from Springfield (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Mac Williamson, 2B Miguel Gomez, LHP Josh Osich and RHPs Tyler Beede, Tyler Herb and Derek Law from Sacramento (PCL) and RHP Chase Johnson from Richmond (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Matt Reynolds and RHPs Austin Adams and Trevor Gott from Fresno (PCL) and C Raudy Read from Harrisburg (EL).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 option on RHP Kyle Halbohn and LHP Jacob Evans.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Cole Aldrich.

Women’s NBA

WNBA — Announced the resignation of president Lisa Borders. Promoted deputy commissioner Mark Tatum to interim president.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Demetrious Cox and LB Nigel Harris from the practice squad. Signed WR Bernard Reedy and S Darian Thompson to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DT Justin Zimmer. Signed DT Michael Bennett IV.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Nate Orchard. Signed CB Dontae Johnson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DT Jordan Phillips.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Mack Brown to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Boobie Hobbs from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Claimed LW Remi Elie off waivers from Dallas.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Fs Andrew Mangiapane and Anthony Peluso, D Rasmus Andersson and G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Toronto.

MINNESOTA WILD — Placed D Gustav Olofsson on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Toronto.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed F Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers from St. Louis.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Tyler Freeman through 2022.

United Soccer League

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — Announced the club has been purchased by the Tampa Bay Rays baseball club.

