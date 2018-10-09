Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Extended the contract of manager Kevin Cash through the 2024 season.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired hitting coach Matt Stairs. Assigned LHP Jose Torres outright to San Antonio (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F/C Isaac Humphries. Signed G C.J. Anderson.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Desi Rodriguez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Dean Marlowe. Released CB Michael Hunter from the practice squad. Signed QB Derek Anderson. Signed TE Keith Towbridge from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Thomas Rawls.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Jerimiah McKinnon. Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad. Signed RB Tra Carson and WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT Mike Tyson from the practice squad. Signed CB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. Placed CB Kayvon Webster on reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Lenzy Pipkins. Signed S Mike Mitchell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jamaal Charles to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OT Ereck Flowers. Signed OT Brian Mihalik off waivers from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DB Dexter McCoil and WR Frank Stephens from the practice squad. Signed RB Matthew Dayes, OL Najee Toran and DB Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Ali Marpet to a six-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Nick Williams and QB Austin Davis. Released OL Coleman Shelton from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad and LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Terminated the contract of OT Chris Durant. Signed OT Justin Evans to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DEs Marcell Frazier and Patrick Choudja to the practice roster.

Alliance of American Football

ATLANTA LEGENDS — Named Kevin Coyle defensive coordinator/secondary coach, Jim Hofher quarterbacks/wide receivers coach, Pete Metzelaars offensive line coach, John Johnson running backs coach, Corey Woods tight ends coach and Leroy Thompson defensive line coach.

BIRMINGHAM IRON — Named Steve Logan offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Carnell Williams running backs coach, Dave Magazu offensive line coach, Ray Rychleski special teams/tight ends coach, Martin Bayless secondary/assistant special teams coach, Ray Hamilton defensive line coach and Steve Meyer quality control coach.

MEMPHIS EXPRESS — Named Dennis Thurman defensive coordinator, Tom Mason linebackers coach, Matt Singletary defensive line coach, David Lee quarterbacks coach, T. Seth Gibson quality control coach and Ty Knott running backs/special teams coach.

SAN ANTONIO COMMANDERS — Named Jim Grobe defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach, Bill Bradley defensive backs coach and Joe Baker run defense coordinator/outside linebackers coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Pontus Aberg to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Barrett Hayton to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bakersfield F Mitch Callahan and San Diego D Andy Welinski one game.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Scott Dornbrock off waivers.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended N.Y. Red Bulls II F Anatole Abang five games and Tampa Bay G Daniel Vega, Sacramento D Cole Seiler, Seattle coach John Hutchinson, Real Monarchs assistant coach David Horst, Louisville City M Paolo DelPiccolo, LA Galaxy II M Adrian Vera, OKC M Callum Ross and Seattle M Jesse Daley one game.

COLLEGE

TEMPLE — Named Mike Clark assistant director of men’s basketball operations.

