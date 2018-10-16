Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Shiraz Rehman assistant general manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised 2019-20 options on Fs Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma and Gs Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Kristi Toliver assistant coach for player development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Rod Streater on injured reserve. Waived/injured LB James Burgess Jr. Signed WR Da’Mari Scott and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad and OL Jake Eldrenkamp and WR Blake Jackson to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve. Waived CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad. Signed DT David Parry. Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Donte Deayon. Placed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and WR Cody Latimer on injured reserve. Signed WR Bennie Fowler. Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe and CB Grant Haley from the practice squad and WR Kalif Raymond and DE Myles Humphrey to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Torrance Gibson from the practice roster. Added DL Evan Gill to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F MacKenzie Entwistle on a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Zach Magwood from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Chris Thorburn to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled F Zach Sanford from San Antonio.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Matt Lane from Atlanta (ECHL).

COLLEGE

NEBRASKA — Announced the retirement of women’s gymnastics coach Dan Kendig. Promoted assistant coach Heather Brink to interim head coach.

OHIO STATE — Announced junior DE Nick Bosa intends to withdraw from school.

