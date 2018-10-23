Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday's Sports Transactions

October 23, 2018 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Dropped RHP Brandon Workman from the active roster. Added LHP Drew Pomeranz to the World Series roster.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Caleb Ferguson from the active roster. Added LHP Scott Alexander to the World Series roster.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Added F Kadeem Jack to the training camp roster.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded CB Eli Apple to New Orleans for 2019 fourth-round and 2020 seventh-round draft picks.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Carl Persson from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled F Zach Magwood from Atlanta to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy and F Drew Stafford on injured reserve. Recalled D Eric Gryba and F John Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Dennis Yan two games and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Will O’Neill one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Coach Tata Martino declined to extend his contract.

COLLEGE

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Valerie McQuade interim director of new media for broadcasting and marketing.

