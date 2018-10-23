Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Dropped RHP Brandon Workman from the active roster. Added LHP Drew Pomeranz to the World Series roster.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Caleb Ferguson from the active roster. Added LHP Scott Alexander to the World Series roster.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed 2B Trevor Achenbach to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Connor Oliver.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF James Harris to Winnipeg (AA) for INF Jordan Ebert.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Added F Kadeem Jack to the training camp roster.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed OL Oday Aboushi. Re-signed CB Deatrick Nichols to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Mason Schreck on injured reserve. Signed TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad and LB Brandon Bell to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived/injured LB James Burgess Jr. Signed TE Pharaoh Brown from the practice squad and DB Devante Mays to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Jordan Devey and LB Terrance Smith on injured reserve. Signed C James Murray and TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad and OT Pace Murphy and LB Raymond Davison to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded CB Eli Apple to New Orleans for 2019 fourth-round and 2020 seventh-round draft picks.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed S Doug Middleton on injured reserve. Signed WR Rishard Matthews.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived PK Matt McCrane. Waived/injured S Obi Melifonwu. Signed PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Marcell Ateman and OL Denver Kirkland from the practice squad and RB James Butler to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Javien Elliott. Signed CB De’Vante Harris and LB Kevin Minter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Clark Bishop to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled F Nicolas Roy from Charlotte.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Anton Forsberg to Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Luke Johnson from Rockford.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Filip Hronek to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Stuart Skinner from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Carl Persson from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled F Zach Magwood from Atlanta to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy and F Drew Stafford on injured reserve. Recalled D Eric Gryba and F John Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G John Muse from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Sammy Blais to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Dennis Yan two games and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Will O’Neill one game.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Jared Wilson from Wichita (ECHL).

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from Adirondack (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D David Drake to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Nofolk D Daniel Maggio two games and Orlando RW Stefan Fournier five games.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Anthony DeLuca.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded D Andrew Tessier to Adirondack.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Returned F Adam Gilmour to Springfield (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Traded the ECHL rights to G Etienne Marcoux to Brampton.

MAINE MARINERS — Traded F Mike Marnell to Cincinnati for the ECHL rights to F Shawn O’Connell.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Anthony Cortese to Newfoundland.

TULSA OILERS — Added G Ian Keserich as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Coach Tata Martino declined to extend his contract.

COLLEGE

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Valerie McQuade interim director of new media for broadcasting and marketing.

TCU — Dismissed WR/KR KaVontae Turpin from the football team.

WAGNER — Named Bill McCutcheon men<s lacrosse coach.

