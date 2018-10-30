Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Colby Rasmus from the restricted list. Signed OF J’Rudjeanon Isenia to a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Chris Sale.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Miguel Gonzalez from the 60-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Carlos Carrasco. Reinstated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 60-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Jose Iglesia, RHP Michael Fulmer and 1B John Hicks and Miguel Cabrera from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Chris Young and RHPs Blake Wood and Garrett Richards from the 60-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 1B Logan Morrison, LHP Adalberto Mejia, C Jason Castro and RHPs Ervin Santana and Michael Pineda from the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHPs Andrew Triggs, Daniel Gossett, Jharel Cotton and Paul Blackburn from the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP David Phelps from the 60-day DL. Reassigned hitting coach Edgar Martinez to organizational hitting adviser.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Barnette from the 60-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 60-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Peter Moylan and Brandon McCarthy from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of OF Tyrone Taylor from San Antonio (TL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP AJ Ramos from the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Howie Kendrick and RHP Joaquin Benoit from the 60-day DL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised their third-year option on F Lauri Markkanen and fourth-year options on Gs Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle LB Mychal Kendricks eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Blaine Clausell and TE Gabe Holmes. Released DE Ufomba Kamalu and PK Matt McCrane from the practice squad. Signed OL Colby Gossett from Minnesota’s practice squad and TE John Phillips. Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora and OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DL Michael Bennett IV. Signed OT Zane Beadles.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Demaryius Thomas and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to Houston for 2019 fourth- and seventh-round draft picks.

DETROIT LIONS — Traded WR Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DL Ziggy Hood.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Colby Gossett from the practice squad. Signed G Landon Turner to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT Cory Johnson from the practice roster. Signed DE Patrick Choudja and LB Jacob Firlotte.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MANITOBA MOOSE — Released F Kale Kessy from a professional tryout and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned C Tyler Soy to Tulsa (ECHL). Released C Jake Marchment from a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Named Mike Jacobs general manager for soccer operations.

USL League One

USL L1 — Named Casey Mills director of operations.

USL League Two

USL L2 — Announced the Michigan Bucks will be relocating to Flint in 2019.

