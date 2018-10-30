Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Branden Kline from Bowie (EL). Reinstated OF Colby Rasmus from the restricted list. Agreed to terms with OF J’Rudjeanon Isenia on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Chris Sale and INF Eduardo Nunez exercised his 2019 player option.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Miguel Gonzalez from the 60-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Carlos Carrasco. Reinstated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 60-day DL. Declined their 2019 contract option on OF Brandon Guyer.

Advertisement

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Jose Iglesias, RHP Michael Fulmer and 1B John Hicks and Miguel Cabrera from the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Declined mutual option with RHP Jason Hammel.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Chris Young and RHPs Blake Wood and Garrett Richards from the 60-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 1B Logan Morrison, LHP Adalberto Mejia, C Jason Castro and RHPs Ervin Santana and Michael Pineda from the 60-day DL. Declined their 2019 options on RHP Ervin Santana and 1B Logan Morrison.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHPs Andrew Triggs, Daniel Gossett, Jharel Cotton and Paul Blackburn from the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP David Phelps from the 60-day DL. Reassigned hitting coach Edgar Martinez to organizational hitting adviser. Declined club half of OF Denard Span’s mutual contract option for 2019.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Barnette from the 60-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 60-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Peter Moylan and Brandon McCarthy from the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Declined their 2019 option on RHP Brandon Kintzler.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined their option on OF Gerardo Parra.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of OF Tyrone Taylor from San Antonio (TL). Announced 3B Mike Moustakas and RHP Joakim Soria declined mutual contract options. Exercised their 2019 contract option on RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP AJ Ramos from the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Howie Kendrick and RHP Joaquin Benoit from the 60-day DL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised their third-year option on F Lauri Markkanen and fourth-year options on Gs Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised their fourth-year option on C Damian Jones.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Exercised their fourth-year option on F Thon Maker and third-year option on F D.J. Wilson.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Chasson Randle from Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle LB Mychal Kendricks eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Blaine Clausell and TE Gabe Holmes. Released DE Ufomba Kamalu and PK Matt McCrane from the practice squad. Signed OL Colby Gossett from Minnesota’s practice squad and TE John Phillips. Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora and OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DL Michael Bennett IV. Signed OT Zane Beadles.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released LB Albert McClellan.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Demaryius Thomas and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to Houston for 2019 fourth- and seventh-round draft picks.

DETROIT LIONS — Traded WR Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded RB-KR Ty Montgomery to Baltimore for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Signed TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released FB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded DE Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams for 2019 third- and 2020 fifth-round draft picks.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Hayes Pullard. Waived PK Michael Badgley.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jamon Brown.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve. Signed DL Ziggy Hood.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Colby Gossett from the practice squad. Signed G Landon Turner to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced the retirement of CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie. Promoted LB James Cowser from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Acquired S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Waived LB Cassanova McKinzy. Terminated DB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT Cory Johnson from the practice roster. Signed DE Patrick Choudja and LB Jacob Firlotte.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Eric Gryba to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Ben Lovejoy from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Activated C Joe Thornton from injured reserve. Reassigned F Dylan Gambrell to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

MANITOBA MOOSE — Released F Kale Kessy from a professional tryout and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned Fs Austin Poganski and Tanner Kaspick to Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned C Tyler Soy to Tulsa (ECHL). Released C Jake Marchment from a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Named Mike Jacobs general manager for soccer operations.

USL League One

USL L1 — Named Casey Mills director of operations.

USL League Two

USL L2 — Announced the Michigan Bucks will be relocating to Flint in 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.