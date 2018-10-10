Listen Live Sports

Turner Sports hires Candace Parker as NBA, NCAA analyst

October 10, 2018 4:47 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Candace Parker has been hired by Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator for NBA games this season on TNT and NBA TV.

Turner announced Wednesday that Parker, who is still playing for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, will provide analysis on NBA TV’s “GameTime” studio show and will be part of the “Players Only” telecasts on both networks.

The two-time league MVP and 2016 WNBA champion also will be a part of Turner’s and CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. She was a studio analyst for Turner during last year’s tournament.

Parker says in a statement that she is happy to resume broadcasting with Turner and that it allows her to share her love of the sport with viewers.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

